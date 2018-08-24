Bexhill still has a thriving branch of UKIP

From: Geoffrey Bastin, Chairman of Bexhill & Battle Branch of UKIP, Punnetts Town, Heathfield

Many Bexhill residents will have received a recent booklet from “Democracy 4 Bexhill” which contains some useful and interesting subjects along with the on-going campaign for a Bexhill Town Council.

It rightly points out that Rother District Council chose to ignore a majority view in last year’s Community Governance Review and voted not to go ahead with a Town Council despite 93.5 per cent of voters being in favour.

Among those in favour was UKIP who have been very active in Bexhill & Battle over the years, coming second to the Conservatives in the 2015 General Election.

It seems strange if not rather suspicious that when turning to the page headed ‘Becoming a Councillor’ and listing major political parties, UKIP’s existent is completely ignored.

To make the point even clearer UKIP polled more votes than the Green Party in the 2017 General Election and yet the Greens get a mention.

I shall be contacting the editor of that publication, Doug Oliver, to seek some redress and hopefully an explanation.

UKIP is still a thriving branch that meets every month in the Northern Hotel and can be found on Facebook at Bexhill & Battle UKIP.