Bring manners to the meeting

From: Jim Poppy, Upper Sea Road, Bexhill

Well attended, but even more disappointing, was the meeting at St Barnabas Church Bexhill on July 19. This was to solve parking and waiting in Bexhill.

The planned cost and ideas are worthless unless wardens or police are involved in overseeing on such a scheme.

Why is it that when told questions will be taken after a ten-minute break, there is always someone whose self-importance is so paramount they cannot wait and has to approach the councillor straight away.

People in this realm always forget one important thing – and that is, please bring your manners with you.