From: M. Burbidge, Wealden Way, Bexhill

The news that RDC is going to run the proposed restaurant brings back boyhood memories of the British Restaurant in Tunbridge Wells during WW2.

I hope we are not going to be fed that ghastly cabbage bake concoction, or perhaps it will be Clement Attlee’s equalling revolting whale meat sausages we were given at school after the war!