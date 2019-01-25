Consider what you’re asking for when you want parking meters in Bexhill

From: Roy Goodall, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

Visitors and locals enjoy the mostly stress-free (and cost free) parking along our seafront and elsewhere in the town.

The proposal to introduce parking meters in the central part of Bexhill will only be the thin edge of the wedge, the rest of the town will have meters installed eventually.

The reason?

Those that park in the town centre will not wish to pay at the newly-installed meters, moving their cars to the seafront.

All those that have complained about the existing free-for-all parking situation will, no doubt, start to moan about the seafront becoming a no-go area due to day long (and night long) parking.

Solution? More meters.

I hope everyone who has submitted their ideas for resolving the current parking problems will consider exactly what they are asking for.

Lastly, if the seafront becomes a payment parking zone, I hope local residents will be issued with free parking permits in order for them to enjoy the beach or shops without an extra burden on their finances?