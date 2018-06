From: Richard Paine, Gwyneth Grove, Bexhill

I can visualise East Sussex County Council’s topsy-turvy thinking of charging £4.00 per bag of non-household waste backfiring on them.

No doubt the more adventurous will find alternative methods of disposing of waste.

Costs on clearing up after fly-tippers, ratepayers disposing of waste in council street bins, or any other handy receptacle.

Short-term-thinking, methinks.