Does Bexhill council really know best?

From: M Chawner, Reginald Road, Bexhill

First we had “Gubby’s balls” and now we have the comic farce known as The Colonnade.

Cllr Field is quoted as saying: “I think it is indisputable that the town does need an iconic destination restaurant. It would be good for the town..”

Do we really? Has she not walked around Bexhill lately and counted all the restaurants the town already has? The previous tea room occupants were doing a sterling job, and there was nothing better than being able to sit out on the terrace on a sunny day enjoying their cakes and drinks and the view. (And certainly didn’t, as far as I know, charge six quid for a ham and mustard sandwich). How lucky of the prospective tenants to be offered a six-month waiver on rents, and how lucky for the council to consider writing off £56k of losses. Wonder how many other (real) businesses wish they could do that...

I’m not sure that many would want to venture down to the “destination” on a blowy, wet, cold winter’s evening, but I suppose our council know best...