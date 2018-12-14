From Crowhurst, not all roads lead to Bexhill thanks to the roadworks.

From: Tim Lewin, Catsfield Road, Crowhurst

I live in Crowhurst; I do much of my shopping, banking, vet visits, MOT, etc, in Sidley or Bexhill.

For the last four months my usual route of three miles using Watermill Lane into Sidley has been closed by the work on the new road.

As this was initially supposed to be an eight-week closure from August, extended to November. I called the engineers today to ask when it would finally open so I could avoid the six-mile detour via Catsfield and Ninfield.

I was told this would finally happen on December 14.

But the new roundabout being constructed on Watermill Lane will no longer permit access to Sidley.

Drivers will only be able to turn left to the Link Road, or right back to the Ninfield Road. The Sidley end of Watermill Lane will become a cul-de-sac. Drivers from Crowhurst will need either to take this route, or Potmans Lane which is narrow and dangerous, or go via Ninfield, a much longer journey.

Did I miss something in the planning stage or does this come as a surprise to everyone reading this?

I cannot see the point of closing the access to Sidley forever by this action, there is absolutely no logic to it.

The Breheny engineer told me that his company only builds the road, the “council” is responsible for the plan.

I don’t know if this was the genius of Rother, or Lewes but I would like to suggest that whoever dreamt it up should change their name and move discreetly to Scotland.