Give us choice over added cost

From: J Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

I have just been made aware of yet another ruse to separate us from our money – will it never end?

I am told that if you have an eye test and need an upgrade you can no longer just upgrade the lens, you have to upgrade the frames as well?

Both lens and frames are expensive and often frames have been especially chosen – I know I had one pair for years.

I understand some people like to upgrade but surely we should be allowed the choice, especially for pensioners on fixed incomes.

Not all opticians are doing this, so you need to shop around.