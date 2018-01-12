Glyne Gap Halt should re-open

Cllr Charles Clark

Independent, St Michaels ward

Kinver Lane, Bexhill

Glyne Gap Halt was opened on September 11, 1905 by the London, Brighton and South Coast Railway (LBSCR).

It closed 10 years later in 1915 because of the opening of the Hastings Tramway between Hastings and Bexhill.

The Halt had two platforms, with one entrance from the beach.

I believe the Halt should be re-opened as Pebsham residents have to travel into Bexhill to get a train.

Rother has always supported the idea, but Network Rail have refused to fund the project.

East Bexhill has a population of over 9,000 residents, I am sure it would be well used.

Also, it would provide a link for social activities during the evenings between Hastings and Eastbourne, as there is little or no evening bus services in Bexhill.

It would reduce traffic on the Bexhill Road, and also would allow residents who work in Hastings to buy a weekly rail ticket and leave their car at home, reducing traffic pollution.