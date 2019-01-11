Have your say on parking proposal - Do you want to see parking wardens back on the streets of Bexhill?

From: Cllr. Ian Hollidge, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Transport, Environment and Bexhill Town Centre, College Road, Bexhill

ESCC’s informal consultation on Rother’s parking proposals closes midnight on January 14.

It gives anyone with an interest in parking a chance to express their views.

After a lifetime of dealing with traffic I have strong views on the subject.

However, as an RDC Councillor for Transport, Environment and Bexhill Town Centre over the last five years, I have discussed parking with residents, traders, shopkeepers, taxi and delivery drivers, bus companies and Blue Badge holders – in fact anyone with an interest in accessibility, traffic movement and economic activity in Rother’s three towns.

Most want to see traffic wardens back – surprising as they were once an unwelcome site. People clearly want to take back control of their streets.

The police used to enforce parking regulations under criminal law, however that policy changed enabling a process of Civil Parking Enforcement which is the suggestion.

My response is nearly ready to be sent off as I think there is still room for improvement.

If anyone is interested in discussing a parking issue, please contact me at anytime or send off your own response.