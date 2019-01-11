Help to heat up Bexhill’s homes in winter

From: Cllr Charles Clark, Kinver Lane, Bexhill

Vulnerable people who struggle to heat their home can benefit from a free service which offers advice and support to help keep them warm during the winter.

The Warm Home Check service provides a home visit to people on low incomes who are older, have children, are disabled or have a long-term health condition, or are in receipt of certain benefits.

Those eligible receive an assessment of their home to identify ways to keep warm, small works such as boiler repairs or improving insulation, emergency temporary heating and energy and money-saving advice.

In some cases, the service may be able to offer insulation of new boilers, central heating or home insulation.

East Sussex County Council has recently appointed RetrofitWorks – a co-operative which works with trusted locally-based heating and insulation installers – and Citizens Advice East Sussex to run the service.

Anyone vulnerable to the cold and in need of advice or support to keep their home warm can contact the Warm Home Check service.

People who may be eligible for a free Warm Home Check visit can arrange one by enquiring online at www.warmeastsussex.org.uk, texting WARM to 81400 or calling 03444 111444.