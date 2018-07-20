How does Rother have money for grants but not for basic services?

From: P. Stanbridge, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

It was reported earlier this month that the Local Government Association gave warning that local services are on the brink of collapse, resulting from underfunding.

It said that the point had been reached at which local councils would no longer be able to support their residents as they expect, including the most vulnerable.

It is interesting to compare this news with the report in last week’s Observer (July 13) about the RDC community grants scheme, which last year found the money for and gave out £10,000 for Crowhurst village hall kitchen refurbishment, £500 for the renovation of Pett war memorial, £3,685 for Bexhill Rowing Club, and £1,607 for Bexhill Festival of Music.

What conclusion do we draw from this?