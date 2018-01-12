Huge respect to police officers

Sharon Webster

Seabourne Road, Bexhill

I popped over to Ravenside to get a few supplies and ended up watching the police tackling a shoplifter who had just punched a woman staff member and who was verbally abusive and aggressive to other members of staff.

I must say that the police were amazing! He was really putting up a fight and was punching and kicking the police officers. All this being videoed by one of his accomplices on his mobile.

It took the two police officers just to hold him down.

They must have managed to handcuff him eventually and one of the officers ran after the other one videoing, then the police backup arrived.

Huge respect to the police officers.

I’m not sure exactly what the security staff at Ravenside are allowed to do as they didn’t seem to assist very much.