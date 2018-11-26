I have fond memories of Bexhill resident John Hanniford, He was a brave man.

From: M. Burbidge, Wealden Way, Bexhill

Your article on Pat Strickson’s book brought back a pleasant memory. A few years ago I had the pleasure of driving John Hannaford and his wife to a dental appointment.

Click here to read the full story

While we were waiting for his wife John talked a little about his experiences, some amusing others not quite so.

Apparently when called up for military service John decided to ask for RAF Aircrew but while waiting in a queue a fellow conscript pointed out that those men had a poor survival rate.

Having changed his mind and asked for the Army, John must have wondered about his luck when posted to bomb disposal.

It was a most enjoyable trip for me (I didn’t have to see the dentist). I wish I had been able to accept the invitation to stay for a cup of tea when I took them home.

A brave gentleman.