I’m honoured to fill my husband’s seat in the Bexhill West county council ward

From: Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

I would like to give a huge vote of thanks to the people who voted for me when I stood as an Independent in the Bexhill West County by-election last Thursday.

I feel honoured to take the seat my husband Stuart Earl held. He is a hard act to follow, but I will do my level best to keep his tradition of hard work in the community alive.

He was strongly in favour of keeping politics out of local government. We both wanted to see a Town Council for Bexhill and I hope the massive support for both by-elections will manifest itself when we have our district elections in May, and I ask you to support the Independent candidates who will be standing for election so we are able to see some of the things he worked so hard to achieve come to fruition.