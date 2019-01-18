I’m looking for any memories of Bexhill’s old magazine?

From: Karen Smith, School Place, Bexhill

I am a volunteer for Bexhill Museum and currently putting together an exhibition on Blues Unlimited Magazine, which was founded in Bexhill in 1963.

I was wondering if any of your readers may have memories of the magazine or the associated shop (which was based in Wilton Road) that they would be willing to share with me.

My email address is TopsyTurvey@icloud.com or people could contact the museum via Facebook, Twitter or our website (or in person after we reopen for the new season on January 21). I would be very grateful. Thank you.