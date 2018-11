From: Valerie Catt, Royston Gardens, Bexhill

I am writing to stress my displeasure at the firework display held on November 11 at Glyne Gap.

November 11 was a day of reflection for all those who fought for their country and this year was even more poignant being the 100 year anniversary of the 1st world war. How insensitive to hold such an event on that special day of remembrance.