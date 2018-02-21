Letter: How much is the Little Common work costing?

Would someone from the council kindly explain why in these times of austerity, when Council Tax is increasing as essential frontline services are being cut, the work to the pavements at Little Common roundabout is taking place.

Who is responsible for this decision? How much are they costing us?

Why are the pavements being dug up and replaced when they were perfectly serviceable before?

Besides the non-slip tactile surfaces areas and lowered kerbs, which are an excellent idea, it seems a largely pointless exercise in digging up and replacing the entire pavement .

Why for several days now have local residents been subjected to excessive noise throughout the night?

Some residents have young children and their lives must have been totally disrupted. Why can’t the drilling be done during the day?

If the funding is from ring-fenced money, surely it could be better spent on repairing potholes or other roadworks.

If it isn’t, the council surely has numerous ways in which their limited money would be better spent on the community.

John Mulhern

Peartree Lane, Little Common