Letter: Keeping an eye on historic buildings

It was pleasing to learn recently that the owner of St Andrew’s Church intends to convert it into several apartments rather than knocking it down, and that bike space rather than car space will be provided. Clearly lovers of the building,

The Victorian Society and one assumes the newly formed Bexhill Heritage group will be keeping a close eye on this one.

It will also be important to watch what is happening to the beautiful New Inn [circa 1376] in Sidley. In this, the town of Bexhill and the landlord are very much at the mercy of the owners, but one wonders if the councillors of Bexhill have sent a joint statement to the new owners pointing out the historical significance of the building and how vital it is as a community facility.

It was distressing no doubt for Pebsham to lose its Community Hall. One knows, dedicated Independent councillor Charles Clark, will have fought to keep this open, but did he receive any support from the Conservative crew?

A town council would have worked together to try to ensure it continued.

Then of course we will be wondering if some of the further thousands of pounds to be thrown at the Colonnade is to prevent further water ingress. If so, is this a sign that the original contracts were not carefully scrutinised with effective liability clauses put in place?

Good to hear that instead of a high class restaurant, there will be, as locals have always said, more kiosks and a café in the Colonnade. The penny appears to have dropped.

But how many of our pennies were spent pursuing what seemed to many an unrealistic dream?

Does it seem to you, as elections move closer, pennies begin to drop?

Carole Woodland

Cooden Drive, Bexhill