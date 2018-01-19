Letter: Let me see if I’ve got this right...

Brian Cope

Pages Lane, Bexhill

Now let me see if I’ve got this straight.

The district council, run by the Conservatives who espouse private enterprise, having failed to find a company or financial institution who consider a restaurant in the Colonnade a viable investment now plan to do so as a public ownership venture using £200,000 of taxpayers’ money?

Is this the same council that just weeks ago stoutly defended the same taxpayers from the creation of a potentially profligate town council? Well, obviously not!

Then council leader Carl Maynard warned us about reds under the bed.

It appears he was right, we just didn’t expect them to be dressed in blue.