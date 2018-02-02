Letter: More electric charging points needed in Rother

Currently Rother together with East Sussex County Council are looking at just how they are going to change the parking regulations in the Rother District council area.

The imposition of parking charges on Bexhill seafront may well deter some visitors, however this could be a great opportunity to look at installing charging points for electric cars.

Given the limited range of current hybrid vehicles the provision of charging points could actually bring in more visitors.

Also if we ever get a park and ride facility for the town, the provision of charging points could add to the popularity of park and ride and make it a more commercially viable proposition.

Terry Byrne

Manor Road, Bexhill