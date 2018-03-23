Letter: The real crisis is if plastic is gone

Our favourite whipping boy is back in the dock. It seems hardly a day goes by without some eco-lobby, politician or pundit inveighing against the perils of plastic, urging us to keep the menace at bay or junk it altogether.

Only the other day, there was an article about a family who gave up plastic for a week. Or did they? I searched in vain for anything about computers, mobiles and credit cards, etc. Also noticeable by its absence was the word ‘recycling’. Perhaps they gave up their plastic recycling bin?

It is a farce. The notion that we can pick and choose is ludicrous. As the song says: “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”

And it will be gone. The real crisis comes when plastic and the myriad other products of the oil era start to run low and systems shut down. From the Internet, apps and tablets to the humble plug and lead, it’s bye-bye, forever.

The loss to the medical, health and scientific community alone will be incalculable, the consequences for humankind potentially catastrophic.

Which brings us inevitably to the pin-up, the old new kid on the block – renewables. They are no substitute, no miracle leading to the next promised land. We should be concentrating our efforts and resources on meeting that crisis, the future hurtling towards us.

And I would much rather meet it with the lights on than flounder around in the dark hoping for a fleet of wooden windmills to sail to the rescue.

Stephen Jackson

Albert Road, Bexhill