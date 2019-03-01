Make waves in sea of pollution

From: Lynn Langlands, Collington Lane West, Bexhill

What an interesting evening arranged by the Bexhill Environmental Group last Wednesday.

The hall at Beulah Church was packed and clearly indicated that a large number of people are concerned about their environment and the impact our lifestyles are having on climate change.

Following the protests by students the week before, and hearing the eloquent voices of our young people about their concerns for the future of their planet, I feel that small ripples of change at a local level will almost certainly generate larger ripples or even waves in this murky sea of pollution. I say murky, because our industry, agriculture and government commitment appears grey as opposed to transparent.

The people most able to make significant change pay lip service to the problem, and the people who are least able to make that huge impact on the damage being caused, chip away at those simple strategies to make their world a better place. Rother District Council are about to engage a new company to manage the waste and recycling in the area, at an additional cost of £750,000 to the tax payer. I have to ask myself will there be anything new or more of the same at a higher cost?

For example an additional charge on garden bins? Our streets and gardens are cluttered and in some cases obstructed with bins.

I just hope there is some ‘out of the box’ thinking here!