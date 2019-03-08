Neighbourhood Plan would help for Little Common

From: Cllr John Barnes, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham

As the local councillor for two parishes undertaking Neighbourhood Plans – a third is brigaded with Battle Town Council, I am happy to agree with Councillor Dixon (Observer, February 22) that Little Common would benefit from a Neighbourhood Plan.

Residents do not need to wait for a Town Council, however, a Neighbourhood Group can start the process and Spindag would be a good base to get things going.

It is my personal belief that Little Common would also benefit from having a Parish Council of its own, but the urgent need is to get a Neighbourhood Plan in place and, as part of that plan, to ensure that the Pevensey Levels get the level of protection they need.

The cumulative impact of new development on traffic problems of the area also needs urgent attention.

Local opinion has been effectively mobilised against recent proposals but it needs to remain well organised, define the area to be covered by a Neighbourhood Plan and launch the process. They will find that those engaged upon the process will be more than willing to offer help and advice.