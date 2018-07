From: M. Burbidge, Wealden Way, Bexhill

I would have to guess that your correspondent, complaining that the yellow lines on Birkdale are on the wrong side of the road, is fairly new to Bexhill.

They should put their worries to rest – yellow lines, and other traffic signs mean very little to a large number of Bexhill drivers.

Common sense and consideration for others does not enter their thoughts.

Yet another rule that nobody will enforce and therefore useless.