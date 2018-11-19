Nothing is stopping noisy racers on the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road

From: Roy Goodall, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

Since the opening of the Link Road, it appears the boy racers have been provided (free of charge) a new racing circuit. The noise from their engines with, probably, illegal exhaust systems can be heard across the region at all hours of the day or night.

I know Bexhill is the Heritage Centre for motor racing but the noise from these motor cycles and highly tuned cars is excessive, is not welcomed, but is still allowed to continue.

Not enough/not any traffic police patrolling or average speed cameras in this area doesn’t help. Perhaps those responsible for creating the noise will eventually think of their neighbours and cease their antics? Dream on?