Rother Council could learn from Hastings Council when it comes to planning play areas for children, like in Bexhill’s Egerton Park

From: Carole Woodland, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

How lovely it was to find Sophie’s Playspace, near The Wyvale Garden Centre between Bexhill and Hastings. Hastings Borough Council shows what a council with vision and which is aware of its duty of care can achieve.

It is a lovely park for preschool and early years school children.

It has inspired play equipment to feed the creative mind, but is also fully fenced with a weighted gate. This ensures young children are safe from dogs and strangers. It also has a good number of benches, where parents and carers can enjoy a well deserved rest, while children play safe and secure.

What a pity that when Rother put in place the inspired play equipment in Egerton Park they failed to fully fence all the play equipment to also protect children from open water as well.

Clearly they do not know the well-known equation: one parent + two lively children = possible disaster in a park with unfenced water.

Do they care?