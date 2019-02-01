Shame on Bexhill’s MP for mocking wig in Parliament

From: Thomas Restell, Ninfield Road, Bexhill

Huw Merriman (being a junior barrister) is well accustomed to wearing a wig. Shame upon him then, if he mocks another for so doing.

For my part, albeit still a junior (not a QC) but nevertheless much more senior than him, I still wear mine with pride – and satisfaction that it covers my bald patch.

Lest it be said that I was ‘privileged’, I was a grammar school kid from a poor background who never had the pleasure of attending university – unlike him.

For today’s students, the message really is quite simple: if you want to succeed and try hard enough – you will!