Show your caring side at the Bexhill Wheel and Walk fund-raiser

From: Jackie Haggerty, Bexhill Caring Community, Sackville Road, Bexhill

As a charity with no funding we are delighted that Bexhill Lions have chosen to organise an event where we will gain the proceeds for our much needed services.

Bexhill Wheel and Walk will be a colourful event for mobility scooter users, wheelchair users and walkers of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 16 and starts at 11.30am. For more information or an entry form please contact Bexhill Caring Community, 25 Sackville Road, Bexhill or go to the Bexhill Lions web site www.bexhill-lions.org.

This could be the start of an annual event for Bexhill so we are hoping that you will all participate and really make this an event to be proud of.