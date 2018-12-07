Take a second to let pupils cross

From: Christine Fleming, Tangmere Close, Bexhill

There are no longer the gridlock situations caused by parents and carers parking on both sides of the thoroughfare.

Buses, commercial vehicles and cars can proceed easily along their way.

However, because the restrictions are on the school side of the road the majority of children arriving at and leaving the school have to cross the road.

This week there have been two near misses involving children. The council have been unable to recruit a lollipop person.

The restrictions must save drivers many minutes not sitting in traffic. Please could drivers spare a few seconds to pull up at the crossing point by the railings (where a lollipop person should be) and allow children to cross safely.

Please don’t let your saved minutes cost a child’s life.