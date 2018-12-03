Thank you for public support

From: Cllr. Ian Jenkins, St. Mary’s Close, Brede

Further to the article in last week’s Observer concerning my decision to join the Independent group on Rother District Council, I would like to thank those who have sent me messages of support, including residents in my existing ward of Rother Levels which was affected by boundary changes.

Although difficult to make, it feels the right decision at this time.

I am determined to continue to serve and do my best for residents in the ward, who include the areas of Northiam and Beckley, as well as Peasmarsh and Rye Foreign, who I have served for the last eight years, during the coming months until the May 2019 District Council elections.