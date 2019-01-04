The memory of our loved one has been disrespected by thefts from Bexhill Cemetery

From: Brian Smith, Chantry Avenue, Bexhill

Our beloved daughter has been interred at Bexhill Cemetery since 2013, and we have placed, as well as flowers over the years, various ornaments and mementos relevant to her memory.

Not so long ago, my wife and I made a comment that it was good that people respected what is left on a grave, and nothing was ever taken – until now.

When we attended our daughter’s grave on Christmas Eve, two crystals were taken, in additional to two further crystals at my wife’s mother’s grave just two plots along.

These crystals were about 35mm in diameter, and were left by my daughter’s Aunt, who travelled a long way in June to visit the graves and leave the mementoes.

As far as value is concerned, they are not worth a lot, but the fact that they were left specifically by my daughter’s Aunt (my wife’s sister) is particularly upsetting. The items, and the gesture cannot be replaced easily.

If anyone knowingly took them, could you please return them? Or alternatively have it on your conscience that you have interfered with a sacred place, and disrespected the memory of our loved ones.