The new bus lanes have been designed by someone who obviously never drives around Hastings or Bexhill

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

Further to reading about the concerns of the bus lane fiasco highlighted by two councillors (Hastings Observer, August 17) I am wondering why all the time and money spent could not have been put to better use by filling pot holes in the roads in and around the town.

The two bus stops put opposite each other are yet another unfortunate decision by who I wonder? Certainly not by someone who actually drives this road surely?

The bus lane further back toward St Leonards is yet another baffling piece for road users, as to when to keep out of the lane and when to use.

Many drivers seem to believe they cannot use the lane at all, others are using it when there are no buses in sight and others are using it to overtake other traffic on the inside that is avoiding using the bus lane!

I wonder if the council will give a directive on this before there is an accident which is in no doubt waiting to happen.