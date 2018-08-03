The new cafe is exactly what the Bexhill Colonnade has been waiting for

From: Jackie Bialeska. Cantelupe Road, Bexhill

Thank goodness someone at the Town Hall has realised an upmarket ‘destination’ restaurant is not a good idea for the Colonnade, or so it appears.

It was like going back in time last Sunday at the 20s event. I went down to the Colonnade and found masses of people sitting outside the newly-refurbished Colonnade cafe having coffee and enjoying themselves. That is what the Colonnade is for, not for high class dining.

It beats me why they got rid of Janet Bussche. Her quirky furniture and Sunday music are sadly missed.

Let’s hope this new venture will be a success.