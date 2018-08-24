The passing of the ‘Music’s not Dead’ record shop will be a great loss to Bexhill

From: P Sanderson, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

It is with much sadness that I learned that Bexhill’s fabulous record shop Music’s Not Dead is to close.

Apart from the friendly service, the owners have both done much to support up and coming artists. I therefore have two questions for the people of this town:

Does Bexhill need another charity shop or cake and diabetes type 2 cafe? Couldn’t more be done by local politicians to help keep these vital small businesses open?

Lastly, for all those who delighted in having got a pound off your music purchase on Amazon, just remember not to complain about a lack of funding for hospitals and schools in the same breath.