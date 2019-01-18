The Victoria Shelters on the East Parade of Bexhill must be restored urgently

From: Dr Douglas Harris, Knole Road, Bexhill

We are recently-arrived residents of Bexhill and are very much enjoying the town as a place in which to retire.

We applaud the way that the Victorian/Edwardian character of the town is being preserved, but we are greatly saddened by the deteriorating condition of the Victoria shelters along the East Parade.

There are a priceless part of the town’s heritage and must be preserved. They urgently need work to restore them.

Please, council, take action before it is too late and they are lost for future generations.