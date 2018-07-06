Waste disposal fee will not work

From: R.Sanderson, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

The problem of fly tipping is growing by the day.

A charge of dumping certain rubbish at the waste disposal site will not alleviate the situation. Perhaps we could have a tyre bonfire in our back gardens!

It is ironic that our garden waste is collected (for which we have to pay) then it is turned into compost which is then offered for us to buy back! That’s what I call making a profit!

Our Council Tax is high enough to cover garden waste collection.

This system will not work, it will cost twice as much to collect the rubbish dumped in our country lanes, and then prosecute the perpetrators (if they can catch them).

For goodness sake, ESCC. WAKE UP.