We have fought to protect life

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

I guess Derek Stocker’s letter in support of seagulls et al (‘Why move here and then moan’, May 25) is aimed at me (Letters, May 11). By the way, I am no newcomer having been here for 21 years.

So, I’ll cut to the chase. Nature, like the universe, is indifferently hostile. The moment we relax our guard is the moment we are overrun and back to living in caves or scrabbling around on dust plains. From disease to predation and encroachment, we have fought to protect ourselves and create space to live and thrive. No seagull or any other creature is going to dictate where and how I live, and that’s the bottom line.