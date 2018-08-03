We need to ban toy guns and knives

From: Julie Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

I fear the time has come for the government to ban toy guns and knives.

I say this because last week I followed a lady with her son, approximately five or six years old, who was brandishing a realist looking toy gun.

He was pointing it at people, making stabbing gestures and sawing at some fence rails. The mother wasn’t interested.

No wonder things are declining in this country – there is no discipline.

You only have to go into a coffee shop and the kids are allowed to run up and down screaming, the mothers totally ignoring the noise.

Yes, I am old and grumpy but with reason.

Also, on a different note, my name is Julie, quite simple. So why do people spell it July?

That’s a month not a name... just asking!