What happens if business fails?

From: M Chawner, Reginald Road, Bexhill

I am following the (re-)development of the Colonnade with avid interest, having enjoyed a number of visits to the tea shop that once occupied part of the space, in particular relaxing with family and friends on the terrace, over tea/coffee and cake.

One assumes that the council is very confident that residents and visitors are going to be willing to pay the prices that will presumably need to be set to cover the wage bills of the catering manager, the head chef (I saw an ad a few weeks ago for this position paying £27k) and the sous chef – on £20k – let alone any other staff being recruited.

I have, however, as yet not seen anything to tell me what sort of food can be expected. At one time of day, the council “tantalised” us with the prospects of a “high end restaurant” – whatever that is defined as; surely Bexhill has more than enough restaurants in town, so do we really need another one?

What happens if – God forbid – it doesn’t take off?

What kind of businesses is the council going to allow into the remaining units?

Even if they are also “high end” will enough people go out of their way (if not already walking along the prom...and it’s not blowing a gale!) to patronise them?