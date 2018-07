From: Rickard Allder, Ridgewood Gardens, Bexhill

The refuse from my house has just been collected, all the bottles and glass I had sorted into its box was tipped into the green bin holding paper and other rubbish; which was then put into the refuse truck.

Why are we asked to separate our rubbish when it all goes into one truck all mixed up?

Obviously it now cannot be separated but just put in the ground at the tip.

Will the council get a grip on this matter?