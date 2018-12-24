What type of parking meters will come to Bexhill?

From: Carole Woodland, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

I was indebted to Richard Chown for reminding me about the Rother alert we received encouraging us to look at parking proposals for Bexhill.

What I would like to know is the type of parking meters ESCC are intending to put in our town.

I am rather old-fashioned, so I feel comfortable with the ones you feed with coins. My husband is happy with ones where you pay by card. But we were both thrown when we were in Hove the other day, when we found a meter where you had to pay by phone, but could only do so if you had the right app on your phone.

The other thing it is important to know is how many traffic wardens they intend to employ.

Let us hope that introducing paid parking in some areas do not push problems out into other areas.

