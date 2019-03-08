When will we see improvements to Bexhill’s visitor experience?

From: Deirdre Earl - Williams, Independent Councillor for Collington Ward, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

I attended the Bexhill Forum last Friday mainly to hear the presentation on tourism.

I accept that as the portfolio holder Sally Ann Hart has all of Rother to cover.

However, as she was talking to Bexhill Forum I was hoping to hear some positive news on helping our town improve the visitor experience.

The important issue for visitors is to see is a well-kept town, clean lavatories, tidy streets, and of course flower beds such as they have in Eastbourne which are most attractive. Millions of people who walk along our seafront enjoy our lovely beaches and the little cafés dotted around – well supported.

How sad then that when you walk along East Parade to see our beautiful listed Victorian/Edwardian shelters just about ready to fall down, machines supposed to be containing maps – empty, no tourist centre – visitors must rely on their phones. We do have the De La Warr Pavilion of course, which is much improved, but could do with a lick of paint. These are local issues that need to be tackled by local people who care.

The councillors for Sackville Ward should be jumping up and down to get some answers as to WHEN the shelters are going to be attended to. Cllr Maynard is quoted as saying ‘the shelters will be renovated’ with no more information than that.

Times are hard for Rother District Council. I am very sorry that our officers have the most awful time balancing the books. But Carl Maynard needs to be honest with us, if there is no money to rebuild the shelters – say so! Yet he refuses us a Town Council who could take some of these problems off his shoulders.