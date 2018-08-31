Where have high standards in care gone?

From: J. Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

Surely in this day and age and with our now diverse population, anyone going for a job, particularly in the care industry, would have an in-depth interview as to previous job experience?

This last week saw three care workers prosecuted for abusing elderly and frail people. Surely the managers and owners of these establishments should be brought to book? Closure or a heavy fine that would hurt their pockets. Where have standards gone? Bring them back please.