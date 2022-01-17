four minutes of Taylor Swift can spark feel-good chemicals, according to new research

Taylor swift may take away the blues

Scientists have found a new way to send our 'happy chemical' dopamine levels soaring. This is by belting out Taylor Swift’s hit 'Shake It Off'.

Dancing to Taylor Swift may be the cure to feeling low (photo: shutterstock)

Get active from the comfort of your own home

Don't beat yourself up if you're struggling to kickstart the motivation to work out. A new study has found an alternative way to exercise. This is by cultivating short bursts of highs right from your living room.

You can benefit more from home workouts than spending time at the gym (photo: shutterstock)

Neuroscientists that specialise in brain and emotion-based research - have found that just four minutes of singing your heart out can send your heart rate soaring as high as 139bpm. As a result, your body will benefit in the same way as a vigorous workout.

Group exercise lifts the workout spirits

The study uncovered that belting out a tune as a group enhanced the euphoria further. Heart rates peaked as high as 153bpm in the groups observed. This is equivalent to entering a high intensity cardio zone.

Brainwave responses revealed pleasure rocketed by up to 108 per cent when participants crooned classics such as Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars), Call me Maybe (Carly Rae Jepson) and Shake it Off (Taylor Swift) in short four-minute intervals.

A new music-streaming app

The RythymNotBlues study was commissioned by ROXi, a new free TV Music App on Smart TVs including Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TVs.

The British TV-based streaming service backed by the likes of Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Sheryl Crow, investigated the physiological responses of 16 participants undertaking a series of different music experiences over a period of 24 hours.

Monitored with high-tech devices that gathered the wearer’s heart rate, happiness, engagement, relaxation and synchronicity - the closest thing to bonding.

The experiment analysed the differences between: listening to a track (audio only), watching a music video (audio visual) and singing along to four minutes of the same song. And compared the effects of doing each activity individually versus with a friend or family member.