The service is not yet available to the public, with the option to order items online only available to the firm’s 18,000 workers and select 'guests' (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bargain retailer Poundland has launched the trial of a new at-home delivery service, meaning customers can pick up the chain’s famous good deals from the comfort of their own house.

Unfortunately, the service is not yet available to the general public, with the option to order items online only available to the firm’s 18,000 workers and “selected guests” in its trial period.

The scheme was launched without fanfare in February, and is currently thought to offer over 2,000 products, with a former Poundland store in Cannock, Staffordshire serving as the central hub from which orders are fulfilled.

When can I take part in the trial?

The store chain has said the pilot will be opened up to the public “in due course”, reports the Mirror.

The retailer has also announced it will trial click and collect services at some point. This may have already rolled out to workers in a similar trial format, but this has not been confirmed.

A Poundland spokesperson said: "The launch of a pilot online service is just one part of our exciting transformation plans, offering customers new ranges and new services."

David Jinks MILT, head of consumer research at Parcel Hero, told the Mirror: “The pandemic has taken its toll on our town centres and there’s no going back… Poundland has belatedly woken up and smelled its discounted coffee. Although the initial trial is low-key, it is taking e-commerce seriously.”

‘The biggest transformation in our history’

The delivery service is part of Poundland's 'biggest transformation' in history (Photo: CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

News of a Poundland delivery service first came in July 2020, when the chain said it would trial such a service and refurbish a raft of high street stores as part of the “biggest transformation in its history”.

It said it will also split its store estate into “convenience” stores for customers to quickly purchase products and “core” stores which will offer a wider variety of products on high streets.

The transformation plan, dubbed Project Diamond, will also see it open new stores in the UK and Ireland.

Unlike many other retailers, Poundland had a relatively steady 2020 in the face of coronavirus restrictions, thanks in part to its status as an essential retailer and strong demand for expanded clothing and homewares ranges.

It opted to temporarily close certain sites despite being allowed to remain open, and said sales among stores that traded throughout the year rose.

In October, it bought frozen food retailer Fultons Foods as it looks to ramp up its food offering, and has accelerated the roll-out of chilled and frozen food to 60 stores.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”

Earlier this month, the owner of Poundland announced plans to list its shares in Warsaw instead of London, in its multibillion-pound stock market float.

Pepco, which also runs the Pep&Co and Dealz brands, had previously said that it was considering stock exchanges in the UK and Poland.

The listing price and total valuation has not yet been disclosed, although it is reported by Sky to be worth about £4 billion.

Pepco trades from 3,246 stores across 16 European countries, including more than 1,000 stores in Poland.