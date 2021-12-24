The Worst Part of Christmas Dinner Revealed

It's not Brussels Sprouts

This may come as a shock but brussels sprouts has not been named the worst part of a Christmas meal. Many despise having the vegetable heaped onto their plate. However, it has scored highly on the list of favourite festive foods.

Brussels Sprouts did not win top spot on the list (photo: shitterstock)

Bread Sauce takes top place

This has been voted the least favourite pick of Christmas dinner items. The cities of Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Edinburgh and Liverpool all agree that bread sauce is the worst.

Hardly any fans of Mashed Potato

Mashed potato (21%) was voted the worst part of a traditional Christmas dinner in Plymouth, beating both bread sauce (14%) and sprouts (14%) which closely followed.

Mashed potato was also labelled the worst part of a festive meal (photo: shutterstock)

Pigs in Blankets was not rated either

Surprisingly, pigs in blankets made up the top five worst items in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Southampton

Bread sauce has been named the worst item on a Christmas dinner (19%), according to a new survey by Betfair Casino, with respondents from Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and more calling it out as their no.1.

As we move further North, respondents in Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds and even Edinburgh all picked bread sauce as their number one dislike.

In Brighton (13%), Bristol (16%) and Norwich (17%), gammon was the common item featured in their top five.

And in Leeds (14%) and Newcastle (12%), stuffing was among participants’ worst picks.

The survey commissioned by Betfair Casino asked 2,007 18+ UK general respondents (nationally representative) across 17 cities which were the worst food items included in a traditional Christmas dinner.