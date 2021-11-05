Aldi Advent Calendars 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For many, this is marked by the opening of a new door on an advent calendar every day between December 1 and December 24.

Advent calendars have grown in popularity over the years, and while they were once about children enjoying a festive picture and then chocolate they are now for all members of the family and contain everything from food and drink to make-up.

Aldi have released their selection of advent calendars for this year, which includes ones filled with toys for children and beauty products for adults, along with personalised ones which can be reused.

Below are our top picks of the Aldi advent calendar selection.

Haysmith's Gin Advent Calendar Haysmith's Gin Advent Calendar £69.99 Different flavours 4/5 Make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting with our Haysmith’s gin advent calendar. There are 24 minature bottles of expertly crafted Haysmith’s gin behind each door. Flavours inside include London Dry Gin, Rhubarb & Ginger Gin, Sloe Gin, Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin, Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin and Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin. Online exclusive, not available to buy in store. Buy now

Craft Beer Advent Calendar Craft Beer Advent Calendar £49.99 Beer lovers 4.5/5 Containing 24 of Aldi’s best-selling craft beers, this advent calendar is packed full of flavour and is the perfect treat for any beer lover this Christmas. Every evening throughout December you can look forward to a small bottle of beer as the excitement grows for the big day. Online exclusive, not available to buy in store. Buy now

Wine Advent Calendar Wine Advent Calendar £49.99 Wine lovers 5/5 Christmas is all about family, fun and good food and drink. For wine lovers, what’s better than unwinding was a glass of wine at the end of each day during the festive season. Get that with this advent calendar. Discover mini bottles of red, white and rosé hidden behind each door. Buy in store. Buy now

Sparkling Advent Calendar Sparkling Advent Calendar £59.99 A daily treat 3.5/5 Make it a sparkling start to the festive celebrations with 24 fabulous mini bottles of fizz. Enjoy 8 mini bottles of Prosecco DOC, 8 sparkling Italian Rosé, and 8 sparkling Pinot Grigio on the lead up to the big day. Buy online and in store. Buy now

Santa Wooden Advent Calendar Santa Wooden Advent Calendar £12.99 Reusable option 5/5 Light up the festive season with this Santa wooden advent calendar. This beautiful advent calendar is hand crafted with 24 exciting pull-out drawers. It is a wonderful keepsake that can be filled with treats year after year. You can choose the best little gifts for the recipient of the calendar, and see the joy on their face day after day throughout December and also year after year. Buy online and in store. Buy now

Peppa Pig Advent Book Calendar Peppa Pig Advent Book Calendar £9.99 Young children 4/5 If you have a little Peppa Pig fan then they will love this calendar which features Peppa, George and family. With 24 doors to open, each day on the countdown to Christmas will reveal a fun Peppa Pig story in paperback books, which can be shared together as we eagerly await December 25. This advent calendar is great because not only does it build excitement for the big day, it also helps little ones with their reading development. Buy online and in store. Buy now

Lacura Advent Calendar Lacura Advent Calendar £54.99 Beauty bargain 5/5 This beautiful Lacura Advent Calendar is the perfect gift set for beauty lovers this Christmas. Countdown each day with 24 iconic Lacura cruelty free products, including eye masks, cleansers, candles and much more. There’s also a dewy lip balm, an avocado eye cream, an ebony rose face cream and a pillow spray. Treat yourself to this and you’ll have the most relaxing festive season yet - and it’s only around £2 per product so it’s great value for money. Buy in store. Buy now

Disney Wooden Advent Calendar Disney Wooden Advent Calendar £12.99 Disney fans 4.5/5 Light up the festive season - and the face of your little Disney lover with this advent calendar. It has been hand crafted with 24 exciting pull-out drawers. You choose the perfect gifts to put inside so you can make it personal to the recipient - and reuse it year after year. What’s even more fun is this calendar has a Disney Christmas scene with built in LED lights and batteries are included. This calendar will be released soon. Buy now

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Hot Wheels Advent Calendar £16.99 Car lovers 4/5 Get the racing car fanatic in the holiday spirit with this fun Hot Wheels advent calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is an awesome surprise, whether it be a cool car or a new accessory. Better yet, the front panel of the box turns into a play mat to use with the new treasures so come Christmas Day it’s also a fantastic new toy. Buy in store. Buy now