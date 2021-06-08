Go beyond spreadsheets with this £25 Microsoft Excel training bundle

For anyone who works in an office, Microsoft Excel is ever-present. This spreadsheet software is often used for simple accounts and contacts lists — but it’s capable of much more.

From finance to science, there are many highly paid professionals who use Excel to analyse data.

These skills are always in demand with recruiters, with specialists earning upwards of £40,000 a year according to Glassdoor.

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle provides a great introduction to this world, with six courses from top instructors. Worth over £679 in total, the training is now only £24.45 in a special reader offer.

Once upon a time, companies relied solely on the experience of managers and senior staff to make good decisions.

While wise heads are still important today, data now shapes the decision-making process. For this reason, most businesses look for people with excellent number-crunching skills.

Microsoft Excel is the foundation for most data analysis, so mastering the software is a great way to impress recruiters. This bundle goes beyond simple spreadsheets, with 447 video lessons on a range of skills.

The training looks at manipulating data with formulas and functions, conditional formatting, and various ways to collect data. Other courses focus on Power Query, Power Pivot, automation with VBA and macros, plus data visualisation.

The six courses come from three different trainers. The lead instructor is Chris Dutton, otherwise known as Excel Maven.

Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant who has helped over 25,000 students through his online courses.

Order today for £24.45 to get lifetime access to all 33 hours of training and save over £600 on the full price.