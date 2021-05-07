Summer shoes for men and women: prepare for the heat with these stylish summer trainers and sandals
Hotter days are ahead: make sure your summer wardrobe is at its best with a pair of shoes to suit
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As every season often does, summer welcomes new trends, styles, and opportunities to showcase your favourite looks. Having a selection of summer shoes to rotate will help diversify your wardrobe. Whether you’re dadding about in your sandals on the beach, picnicking in slip-on shoes, or running errands in a pair of reliable Converse, there’s summer footwear for all occasions.
The golden question is: ‘what makes a good set of summer shoes or sandals?’, and we’ve narrowed down the criteria to breathability, lightweight, light tones while still providing adequate comfort and support.
Using these guidelines, we’ve gathered a wide selection of versatile summer footwear that can be coordinated with various fashion - all with a sense of style.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi black trainers
No summer sneaker roundup is complete without the iconic Converse All-Stars. Popular in the 70s and still considered the perfect shoes for the summer to this day, these canvas sneakers offer breathability and comfortable mobility.
The iconic All-Star badge located on the sidewall of the shoe is instantly recognisable. These shoes can be worked with various outfits, making them essential to your wardrobe, from denim shorts, summer dresses to a pair of jeans and everywhere between.
Birkenstock brown Arizona sandals
Birkenstocks have a reputation of being the most comfortable and durable sandals on the market.
They’re made with genuine brown leather and two adjustable buckles for a customised fit. The cork-latex midsoles mould to your feet over time, making for a comfortable fit, personalised to your foot’s shape.
Vans black & white old skool trainers
These low-top old skool Vans feature the widely-recognised swooping signature on either side of the shoe.
They’re made with a suede overlay which provides durability, and the tread offers good grip on all surfaces.
As with the All-Stars, these sneakers are versatile and look incredible with all styles of outfits.
The Forever Slip-On Sneaker
When convenience and style collide, the Forever Slip-on Sneaker is the outcome. Everlane’s favourited-by-many slip-on shoes are perfect for garden parties, running errands, or doing the school run.
They’re made from 100% cotton and a natural rubber sole, so if you find yourself caught out in a summer shower, let them air dry. Choose between the four summery colours available.
VEJA + NET SUSTAIN Esplar rubber-trimmed leather sneakers
These Veja + Net Sustain sneakers were one of the breakthrough sneakers of the last two summers. Veja work with local farmers and factories ensures all materials and the manufacturing process are ethically responsible.
The Esplar sneaker is made with white leather and a block heel. The signature ‘V’ sits on each side. The sole is made from wild rubber sourced from the Amazon rainforest. These sneakers are unisex and versatile, so regardless of what’s in your wardrobe, with a bit of creativity, you’ll be able to pull off a fantastic outfit with these on your feet.
UGG tan Brookside slide sandals
Taking a step away from their iconic surfing boots, UGG’s Brookside Slide Sandals still follow their signature rules of tan tones and suede materials.
Whether you find yourself on the beach in Spain, at the local park on a dog walk, or in a beer garden, these slip-on sandals will keep the summer aesthetic following your footsteps.
It features a moulded foot-bed and crossover straps to provide support. Finished off with the famous UGG branding.