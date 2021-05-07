Hotter days are ahead: make sure your summer wardrobe is at its best with a pair of shoes to suit

Summer shoes for men and women

As every season often does, summer welcomes new trends, styles, and opportunities to showcase your favourite looks. Having a selection of summer shoes to rotate will help diversify your wardrobe. Whether you’re dadding about in your sandals on the beach, picnicking in slip-on shoes, or running errands in a pair of reliable Converse, there’s summer footwear for all occasions.

The golden question is: ‘what makes a good set of summer shoes or sandals?’, and we’ve narrowed down the criteria to breathability, lightweight, light tones while still providing adequate comfort and support.

Using these guidelines, we’ve gathered a wide selection of versatile summer footwear that can be coordinated with various fashion - all with a sense of style.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi black trainers Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi black trainers £57.00 No summer sneaker roundup is complete without the iconic Converse All-Stars. Popular in the 70s and still considered the perfect shoes for the summer to this day, these canvas sneakers offer breathability and comfortable mobility. The iconic All-Star badge located on the sidewall of the shoe is instantly recognisable. These shoes can be worked with various outfits, making them essential to your wardrobe, from denim shorts, summer dresses to a pair of jeans and everywhere between. Buy now

Birkenstock brown Arizona sandals BIRKENSTOCK brown arizona sandals £60.00 Birkenstocks have a reputation of being the most comfortable and durable sandals on the market. They’re made with genuine brown leather and two adjustable buckles for a customised fit. The cork-latex midsoles mould to your feet over time, making for a comfortable fit, personalised to your foot’s shape. Buy now

Vans black & white old skool trainers Vans black & white old skool trainers £60.00 These low-top old skool Vans feature the widely-recognised swooping signature on either side of the shoe. They’re made with a suede overlay which provides durability, and the tread offers good grip on all surfaces. As with the All-Stars, these sneakers are versatile and look incredible with all styles of outfits. Buy now

The Forever Slip-On Sneaker The Forever Slip-On Sneaker £56.00 When convenience and style collide, the Forever Slip-on Sneaker is the outcome. Everlane’s favourited-by-many slip-on shoes are perfect for garden parties, running errands, or doing the school run. They’re made from 100% cotton and a natural rubber sole, so if you find yourself caught out in a summer shower, let them air dry. Choose between the four summery colours available. Buy now

VEJA + NET SUSTAIN Esplar rubber-trimmed leather sneakers VEJA + NET SUSTAIN Esplar rubber-trimmed leather sneakers £90.00 These Veja + Net Sustain sneakers were one of the breakthrough sneakers of the last two summers. Veja work with local farmers and factories ensures all materials and the manufacturing process are ethically responsible. The Esplar sneaker is made with white leather and a block heel. The signature ‘V’ sits on each side. The sole is made from wild rubber sourced from the Amazon rainforest. These sneakers are unisex and versatile, so regardless of what’s in your wardrobe, with a bit of creativity, you’ll be able to pull off a fantastic outfit with these on your feet. Buy now